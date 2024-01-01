In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less