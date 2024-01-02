Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEvolve Z vs SE

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Komaki SE

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,10596,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00096,000
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,063

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    MG Motor India claims electric cars played a key role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in 2023.
    Hector, ZS and Comet help MG Motor India post 18% sales growth in 2023 with 56,902 cars
    1 Jan 2024
    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project will be India's longest sea bridge and the 10th-longest in the world
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll fee for cars finalised at 250 for one-way drive
    5 Jan 2024
    Talking about different FTAs, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that countries are looking to get a pie out of the Indian automobile sector (Image used only for representational purpose)
    UK looks for greater share in India auto sector under FTA: Official
    7 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto
    17 Jul 2023
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    View all
     