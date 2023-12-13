In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Zulu
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|100 km/charge
|104 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|2.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|40 min
|4-5 Hrs.