In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm.
On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour.
Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
