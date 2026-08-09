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HomeCompare BikesEvolve Z vs Gen Next Nanu Plus

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Gen Next Nanu Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Gen next nanu plus
BrandEarth Energy EVJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 70,099
Range100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity96 Ah2.18 kWh
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹70,099*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °7 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionMotor Controlled - 3 Speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesColour LCD Display
Battery Capacity
96 Ah2.18 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,10573,792
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00070,099
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7053,693
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0971,586

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