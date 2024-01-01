In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less