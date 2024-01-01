In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
