In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less