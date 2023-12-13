In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less