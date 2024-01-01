In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less