In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less