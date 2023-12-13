Saved Articles

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.2 PS21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
56 Nm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1052,11,594
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,86,500
RTO
10,40014,920
Insurance
3,70510,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0974,547

