Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda CB350RS - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl.