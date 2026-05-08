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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Honda CB300F

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs CB300F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Cb300f
BrandEarth Energy EVHonda
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity96 Ah-
Engine Capacity-293.52 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
7.2 PS24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
56 Nm25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionSeat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
96 Ah12 V, 5.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,79,067
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,55,338
RTO
10,40012,427
Insurance
3,70511,302
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0973,848

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