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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Cb200x
BrandEarth Energy EVHonda
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity96 Ah-
Engine Capacity-184.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
7.2 PS17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
56 Nm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
96 Ah0.06 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,46,999
RTO
10,40012,359
Insurance
3,70511,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0973,675

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