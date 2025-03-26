In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-