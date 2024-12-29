In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs XPulse 200T 4V [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Xpulse 200t 4v [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-