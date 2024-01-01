In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price).
Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm.
On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
