Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.