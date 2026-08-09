In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Enigma Crink V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Crink V1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Crink v1
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 96,835
|Range
|100 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|40 min
|5-7 Hours (100%)