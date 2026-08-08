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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Enigma Ambier N8

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Enigma Ambier N8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Ambier N8 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Ambier n8
BrandEarth Energy EVEnigma
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range100 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity96 Ah-
Charging Time40 min4-5 Hours

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Disc View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
96 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,10599,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00095,000
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7054,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,131

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