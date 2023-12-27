Saved Articles

Earth Energy EV Evolve R vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Evolve R
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.99 PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4072,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0002,09,900
RTO
11,36016,792
Insurance
4,04710,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3835,099

