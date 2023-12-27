In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less