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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandEarth Energy EVYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4072,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,95,345
RTO
11,36015,627
Insurance
4,04711,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3834,792

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