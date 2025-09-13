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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Roadster

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Roadster
BrandEarth Energy EVYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-29.06 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS29.1 PS
Max Torque
54 Nm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4072,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,93,565
RTO
11,36015,485
Insurance
4,04711,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3834,750

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