In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less