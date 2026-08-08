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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs FZS-FI V3

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Fzs-fi v3
BrandEarth Energy EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,12,693
RTO
11,3609,015
Insurance
4,0476,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3832,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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