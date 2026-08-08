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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs FZS FI V4

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Fzs fi v4
BrandEarth Energy EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Suspension View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionY-Connect, Side Stand engine cut-off switch
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,19,846
RTO
11,3609,587
Insurance
4,0476,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3832,928

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