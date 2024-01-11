In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less