In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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