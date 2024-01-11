In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less