Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.