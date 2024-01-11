In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less