Earth Energy EV Evolve R vs TVS iQube Electric

In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Evolve R
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.99 PS-
Max Torque
54 Nm140 Nm
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,61,207
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,55,553
RTO
11,3605,654
Insurance
4,0470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3833,464

