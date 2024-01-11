In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours.
Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
