In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm & 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less