Earth Energy EV Evolve R or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.