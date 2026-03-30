In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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