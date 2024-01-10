In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less