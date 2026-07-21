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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Hunter 350

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Hunter 350
BrandEarth Energy EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionTripper
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
115 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,37,640
RTO
11,36011,541
Insurance
4,04710,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3833,429

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