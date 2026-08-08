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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs EcoDryft

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs PURE EV EcoDryft

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R [2021-2024] up to 100 km/charge and the EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs EcoDryft Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Ecodryft
BrandEarth Energy EVPURE EV
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge106-171 km/charge
Battery Capacity115 Ah3 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Model Name View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS3.0 kW
Max Torque
54 Nm40 Nm
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °12 Degrees
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionController - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can Communication
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes17.78 CM LED
Battery Capacity
115 Ah3 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,24,090
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,18,699
RTO
11,3600
Insurance
4,0475,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3832,667

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