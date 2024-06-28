HT Auto
Earth Energy EV Evolve R vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R up to 100 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour.
Evolve R vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r Racer
BrandEarth Energy EVMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Evolve R
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS-
Max Torque
54 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
115 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4072,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,92,740
RTO
11,3602,122
Insurance
4,0476,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3834,317

