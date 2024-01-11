In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less