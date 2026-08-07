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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Venice

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Komaki Venice

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Komaki Venice choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R [2021-2024] up to 100 km/charge and the Venice has a range of up to 75-300 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Venice Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Venice
BrandEarth Energy EVKomaki
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge75-300 km/charge
Battery Capacity115 Ah2.88 kWh
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Venice
Komaki Venice
Sport Classic
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Model Name View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS-
Max Torque
54 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionRiding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Parking Mode
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
115 Ah2.88 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,08,051
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,03,900
RTO
11,3600
Insurance
4,0474,151
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3832,322

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