Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEvolve R vs M-5

Earth Energy EV Evolve R vs Komaki M-5

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Evolve R
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.99 PS-
Max Torque
54 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,40799,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,00099,000
RTO
11,3600
Insurance
4,0470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3832,127

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024.
    BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 gets several updates to its interior.
    2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at 15.49 lakh, gets new features & cabin
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    View all
     