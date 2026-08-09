In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R [2021-2024] up to 100 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Gen Next Nanu Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Gen next nanu plus
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 70,099
|Range
|100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|2.18 kWh
|Charging Time
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