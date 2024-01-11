In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less