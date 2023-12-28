Saved Articles

Earth Energy EV Evolve R vs Honda CB350

In 2023 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Evolve R
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.99 PS21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4072,21,589
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,99,900
RTO
11,36015,992
Insurance
4,0475,697
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3834,762

