In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, CB300F engine makes power & torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs CB300F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Cb300f
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|293.52 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-