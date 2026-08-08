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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Optima

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Hero Electric Optima

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Hero Electric Optima choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R [2021-2024] up to 100 km/charge and the Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Optima Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Optima
BrandEarth Energy EVHero Electric
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 83,300
Range100 km/charge89-135 km/charge
Battery Capacity115 Ah2 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours 50 Mintues

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Optima
Hero Electric Optima
CX 2.0
₹83,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Rear Suspension View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS1900 W
Max Torque
54 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 MinutesNo
Gradeability
15 °7 Degrees
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionSpeed Modes - Eco, Parking Brake, Battery Safety Alarm, Drive Mode Lock, Side Stand Sensor
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
115 Ah2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,40787,117
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,00083,300
RTO
11,3600
Insurance
4,0473,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3831,872

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