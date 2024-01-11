In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less