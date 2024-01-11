In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve R or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve R engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less