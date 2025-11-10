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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 125R

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] xtreme 125r
BrandEarth Energy EVHero
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 91,500
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-66 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,05,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,00091,500
RTO
11,3607,320
Insurance
4,0476,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3832,263

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