In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 91,500
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-