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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandEarth Energy EVHero
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-49.01 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser BikesAdventure Tourer Bikes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
115 Ah12 V, 7 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4071,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0001,20,800
RTO
11,3609,964
Insurance
4,0479,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3833,057

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