In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve R [2021-2024] up to 100 km/charge and the Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Crink Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Crink pro
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|90-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|115 Ah
|2.96 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours (100%)